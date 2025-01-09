Thursday Sports Brief

NFL moves Vikings-Rams playoff game to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL has moved the Rams’ wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The playoff game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in suburban Glendale, Arizona. The league announced the decision Thursday, a few hours after yet another fire broke out in an area several miles from the Rams’ training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. Los Angeles has been besieged by multiple wildfires all week following two days of extraordinary wind across the vast metropolitan area.

Ohio State and Texas enter CFP semi at Cotton Bowl with a chance to end title droughts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the national title game on January 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff, when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas’ last national title was 19 years ago.

Bettors don’t believe in massive underdog Steelers against the Ravens to open NFL playoffs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Ravens opened as substantial favorites over the Steelers in the wild-card round playoffs. It was a little surprising given postseason point spreads tend be tighter and these AFC North rivals usually play intense games that go down to the final minutes. Then the Pittsburgh-Baltimore point spreads actually went up. Bettors were not impressed with the Steelers’ season-ending four-game losing streak that included a 34-17 loss at Baltimore on Dec. 21. The Ravens closed with a four-game winning streak to snatch the division. So the line at BetMGM Sportsbook went from 9 to 10 points for Saturday’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after just one year

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Tom Telesco. They made the move on Thursday, just a year after he was hired. It’s part of a housecleaning following a 4-13 season that also included the dismissal of coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. The Raiders will become just the second franchise in the Super Bowl era to enter a season three years in a row with a new GM and coach. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were in charge to open the 2023 season. The Cleveland Browns in 2012-14 are the other club to hold such a distinction.

Paul Peterson makes PGA Tour debut at age 36 and leaves an impression

HONOLULU (AP) — Paul Peterson has a share of the lead in the Sony Open. Some introductions may be in order for the 36-year-old PGA Tour rookie. Peterson is a lefty from Oregon State who took his talents pretty much everywhere but America. He went to Canada, Asia, Europe, Japan and eventually got his card last year through the Korn Ferry Tour. Peterson played the par 5s at Waialae in 3 under and shot a 64. That left him tied with Tom Hoge, Harry Hall, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole and Denny McCarthy. Kapalua winner Hideki Matsuyama was three back after a 67.

Doping clouds tennis talk at the Australian Open with Sinner and Swiatek facing scrutiny

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Doping is a topic that shadowed tennis in 2024 and is sure to be a talking point as the 2025 Grand Slam season gets going at the Australian Open. Play starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday in the United States. Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner and No. 2 women’s seed Iga Swiatek both failed drug tests last season. Sinner was exonerated although the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed that ruling and a final decision is not expected before next month. Swiatek accepted a one-month ban that was partly served in the offseason.

Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration hearing when the first baseman agreed to a $28.5 million, one-year contract on the day players and teams exchanged proposed figures. Houston left-hander Framber Valdez also was among 138 players reaching deals, getting an $18 million, one-year contract. Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker asked for the highest amount among 17 players who swapped figures at $17.5 million. He was offered $15 million. Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe asked for $11.1 million and was offered $10.3 million, and San Diego right-hander Michael King requested $8.8 million and was offered $7,325,000.