Who would’ve thought fire plus alcohol is a bad idea?

Chestnuts weren’t the only things roasting on an open fire at the Courtside Bar and Grill in Binghamton, New York, over the holiday season.

According to WIVT, three bar patrons suffered burns after a drink they were served, which comes with the added bonus of being lit on fire, unexpectedly combusted.

One person, a 20-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital, while the other two were treated on the scene.

The incident has so far resulted in a charge of unlawful sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21.

If nothing else, we’d think that lighting a bar patron on fire is … a fireable offense.