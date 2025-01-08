Ding dong ditch? More like ding dong dog

It’s usually not a good sign that your doorbell is ringing at 2:30 a.m. Unless, of course, it’s your returning lost dog, who’s mastered the use of human technology.

Such is the story of a 4-year-old shepherd named Athena, who, according to KSBW, got loose from her Florida home in the middle of December.

After searching for her for over a week, Athena surprised her family when she returned home the morning of Christmas Eve, alerting them by pawing at their front door and even ringing their doorbell.

“I was excited, but I tried not to wake up the kids but the kids woke up anyways from the excitement,” says mother Brooke Comer.

Clearly, Athena’s return was a holiday gift from Santa Paws.