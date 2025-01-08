Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a $60 million, 5-year contract

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker and the Athletics have finalized a $60 million, five-year contract for the designated hitter and outfielder. The deal includes a $22 million vesting option for the 2030 season and escalators that could increase the value to $92 million over six seasons. Rooker was set to swap proposed arbitration salaries with the A’s on Thursday. He also would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and could have become a free agent following the 2027 World Series.

Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former major league left-hander Brian Matusz has died. He was 37. Matusz spent eight seasons in the majors, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles as they returned to prominence a decade ago. The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced the death, with USD saying it received word from Matusz’s family. They did not announce a cause of death. The Orioles drafted Matusz with the fourth overall pick in 2008. He made his major league debut in 2009 and was a starter until shifting to the bullpen in 2012. That was the season Baltimore earned a wild card for its first playoff appearance in 15 years.