Vikings appreciate Cam Akers as a backup running back so much they traded for him twice

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have a strong sense of appreciation for Cam Akers. Coach Kevin O’Connell’s fondness runs deep, back to their days together with the Los Angeles Rams. Fellow running back Aaron Jones called Akers a “positive light” around the team. Akers was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans by the Vikings earlier this season for the second straight year. He tore his Achilles tendon last season six weeks after he was dealt to the Vikings by the Rams. The Vikings play at the Rams this week in an NFC wild-card round playoff game.

Brock Purdy’s contract will be one of the biggest issues for the 49ers this offseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers’ brass have a similar mindset regarding one of the biggest offseason questions around the organization. Both sides would like to get a long-term extension done with Purdy as soon as possible and not have the contract talks still hanging over the team when the offseason program begins in mid-April. Purdy is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal that has paid him about $1 million a year. Purdy is in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks to add playoff victory to list of accomplishments

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has accomplished several personal milestones during his first five years in the league. However, it hasn’t resulted in playoff success for the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert can change that on Saturday when the Chargers travel to Houston for an AFC wild-card round game. It will be Herbert’s second postseason start. Herbert and the Chargers raced out to a 27-0 first-half lead two years ago at Jacksonville in a wild-card round game, only to have the Jaguars rally for a 31-30 victory. One thing Herbert is trying not to do is make sure what happened in that game doesn’t impact what happens on Saturday.