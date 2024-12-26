Life is a highway, part 2: Stranded for six hours

An Atlanta woman was stranded on the side of a highway for a quarter of a day due to good old-fashioned bureaucracy.

According to WSB-TV, Latonya Rojas was driving down Georgia’s I-285 when she got in an accident with an 18-wheeler. Upon contacting the authorities, she spoke to officers from the nearby cities College Park, South Fulton and East Point, who all agreed that their jurisdiction did not cover the crash.

The point of contention, according to one office, seemed to be that the initial crash happened in one jurisdiction, while Rojas came to a stop in another.

Eventually, an East Point officer told Rojas that the site of the accident could not be determined and she should just fill out a self-report form. She finally left the scene six hours after the initial incident.

If nothing else, they could have brought Rojas some doughnuts or something.