Seahawks players say team that hires Pete Carroll would be fortunate to have him

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put in a good word for former coach Pete Carroll, saying any team would be fortunate to have him on the sideline. So did his teammates. Smith says Carroll is a “special human being” who is “always going to be upbeat.” ESPN reported this week that he is interested in returning to coaching after moving into an advisory role with the Seahawks at the end of last season. Carroll led Seattle to its lone Super Bowl championship during a 14-year run that included 10 trips to the playoffs. He is also won a national championship at USC. The Bears are looking for a coach to replace the fired Matt Eberflus. The Giants and Saints also fired coaches this season.