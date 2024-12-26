This apartment features one bedroom & one unlicensed dentist

Going to the dentist is always an unpleasant experience, especially if you’re also cramped into someone’s one-bedroom apartment.

That was apparently a service offered by 70-year-old Gladys Serrano, of Long Island, who WABC reports is accused of operating an unlicensed dentistry out of her kitchen.

Authorities found various dental tools in Serrano’s apartment, as well as a patient chair set up next to a sink.

“It’s a dangerous, dangerous street she was walking down,” says Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “You infect somebody with using one of these tools in their mouth and you could kill them.”

Meanwhile, a neighbor contends that Serrano is “a very nice lady,” adding, “I don’t know why they’re making this a big deal. She has a degree in El Salvador. She’s a great dentist.”

Serrano has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January.