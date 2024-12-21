The grass is always greener, but these parents wish Santa wasn’t

Even Santa Claus can’t escape the wrath of the fashion police.

According to the New York Post, parents were disappointed when they took their kids to see jolly ol’ Saint Nick at the Bloomingdale’s in New York City only to see that he was decked out in green instead of in his usual red suit.

The change in wardrobe was due to a partnership with the movie Wicked and its green-and-pink color scheme.

One parent told the Post that “Green Santa is stupid,” while a 6-year-old added that they prefer the “more Christmas-y” red. The paper even quotes a “holiday helper” who says that babies have started crying upon seeing Santa’s new duds.

“I think it’s because he’s green,” they said.

Given the backlash, hopefully Bloomingdale’s doesn’t have a Shrek-mas themed celebration planned next.