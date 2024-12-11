Man challenges charging elk with coffee

They say never bring a knife to a gun fight, and as one Evergreen, Colorado, man found out, it takes more than a cup of coffee to fight off an angry elk.

A video obtained by KDVY-TV shows the man, who was on his way to work, first yelling at the elk who was blocking his path.

The elk didn’t take kindly to the man yelling at it and got even more ornery as the man got closer.

Despite warnings from onlookers to give the elk some space, the brave — or crazy — man stood his ground, until the animal started charging at him, causing the man to run in the opposite direction, tossing his cup of coffee at it as he did.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the encounter, according to the outlet.