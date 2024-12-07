Pitcher Clay Holmes agrees to $38 million, 3-year contract with Mets, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Clay Holmes and the New York Mets have agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract. Holmes can opt out after the 2026 season and become a free agent again, the person said. The 31-year-old right-hander was 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 saves in 67 appearances, leading the major leagues with 13 blown saves. Rediscovering his sinker, he developed into an effective setup man for the Yankees in the postseason.