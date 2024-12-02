Office of the Secretary of State directs machine recount for Legislative District 18 Senate race

OLYMPIA – The Office of the Secretary of State directed a machine recount of the state Senate race in Legislative District 18, December 2.



As of county certification on Nov. 26, Adrian Cortes, a Democrat, leads Brad Benton, a Republican, by 172 votes, a difference of 0.2%.



A machine recount is required for all races and statewide measures when the margin is less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of the total votes cast for both candidates, per RCW 29A.64.021. The Clark County Canvassing Board is responsible for scheduling the recount and will determine the specific date and time.



In addition, Clark County will be conducting a manual recount for the Councilor District No. 4 race, and Benton County will be conducting a manual recount for the Public Utility District Commissioner Position 3 race.



In the Benton County Public Utility District Commissioner Position 3 race, Mike Massey leads Barry Bush by 6 votes, a difference of 0.01%. In the Clark County Councilor District No. 4 race, Matt Little leads Joe Zimmerman by 49 votes, a difference of 0.1%.



For local candidate races, a manual recount is required when the difference between the candidates is less than 150 votes and one quarter of one percent. County canvassing boards will be responsible for scheduling these recounts and will determine the specific date and time.



For more information on recount procedures, visit the recount FAQ webpage.