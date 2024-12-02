City of The Dalles to consider adoption of Water Master plan

The Dalles, Oregon – The City Council will be presented with the updated Drinking Water Master Plan for consideration and recommendation for adoption at its regular meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024. A hearing will be held at the meeting to receive public comment regarding the Plan. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 313 Court Street.

The Drinking Water Master Plan is an engineering evaluation of the current state of the City’s drinking water system. It identifies deficiencies and future needs and provides a 20-year buildout timeline to guide strategic investments. The goal of the Plan is to ensure access to safe and reliable water supplies both now and in the future.

The City is responsible for ensuring its residents have access to safe and reliable water to maintain public health, fire protection, a vibrant economy, and the overall quality of life we enjoy. To continue achieving this, generational investments must be made, just as those who came before us invested in the infrastructure we rely on today.

The City has created an informational page on our website to help inform the community about the Drinking Water Master Plan. The webpage includes a detailed description of the plan development process, frequently asked questions, and access for the public to review a draft version. Community members can provide comments by completing an online form, accessible through the webpage.

Visit the Drinking Water Master Plan website at www.thedalles.org/watermasterplan for additional details and to submit feedback.

For questions or additional information, please contact the City of The Dalles Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

