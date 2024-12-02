Two Wrong Way Drivers Arrested For Vehicular Assault Within Two Hours

King County: The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two separate wrong way collisions
early yesterday morning, December 1, 2024, involving suspected impaired drivers.
The first collision occurred at approximately 12:20am on SR 520. The causing vehicle was traveling
eastbound in the westbound lanes approaching 84th when it struck another vehicle that was traveling
in the correct direction. The driver of the second vehicle was extricated and rushed to Harborview
Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the wrong way vehicle was arrested for DUI and
Vehicular Assault due to suspected impairment.
The second collision occurred at approximately 1:20am in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Rainier
Avenue. The causing vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck another
vehicle that was traveling the correct direction. The causing driver was initially arrested for suspicion
of DUI due to suspected impairment. Subsequently it was determined the victim driver sustained
broken ribs making this a Vehicular Assault investigation.
In addition to these preventable crimes there was a Vehicular Homicide investigation that occurred
last night. At approximately 11:40pm, WSP communications received 9-1-1 calls of a serious collision
southbound I-5 near the King / Pierce county line. It was determined the causing vehicle was traveling
southbound at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was
struck unfortunately died. The driver of the causing vehicle was arrested for Vehicular Homicide due
to suspected impairment.
EVERY ONE of these tragic crimes were completely preventable! It is imperative to make good
choices and to drive sober throughout this holiday season as well as every other time of the year.
