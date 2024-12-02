Two Wrong Way Drivers Arrested For Vehicular Assault Within Two Hours

King County: The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two separate wrong way collisions

early yesterday morning, December 1, 2024, involving suspected impaired drivers.



The first collision occurred at approximately 12:20am on SR 520. The causing vehicle was traveling

eastbound in the westbound lanes approaching 84th when it struck another vehicle that was traveling

in the correct direction. The driver of the second vehicle was extricated and rushed to Harborview

Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the wrong way vehicle was arrested for DUI and

Vehicular Assault due to suspected impairment.



The second collision occurred at approximately 1:20am in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Rainier

Avenue. The causing vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck another

vehicle that was traveling the correct direction. The causing driver was initially arrested for suspicion

of DUI due to suspected impairment. Subsequently it was determined the victim driver sustained

broken ribs making this a Vehicular Assault investigation.



In addition to these preventable crimes there was a Vehicular Homicide investigation that occurred

last night. At approximately 11:40pm, WSP communications received 9-1-1 calls of a serious collision

southbound I-5 near the King / Pierce county line. It was determined the causing vehicle was traveling

southbound at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was

struck unfortunately died. The driver of the causing vehicle was arrested for Vehicular Homicide due

to suspected impairment.



EVERY ONE of these tragic crimes were completely preventable! It is imperative to make good

choices and to drive sober throughout this holiday season as well as every other time of the year.

