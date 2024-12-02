OSFM expands defensible space incentive program to more Oregon communities

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal is extending its incentive program to help Oregonians pay for defensible space projects in more communities in Oregon. The 2024 wildfire season comes as a reminder of the importance of defensible space and completing projects at home and at the community level to be better protected.

While supplies last, home and property owners in select wildfire-vulnerable communities may be eligible to receive a $250 payment following a defensible space assessment by the agency or a participating fire agency. The assessments are free and can be easily scheduled online at oregondefensiblespace.org.

“On the heels of a record-breaking wildfire season, we know that now is the time to prepare our homes for next season,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “We strongly encourage home and property owners to schedule an assessment. Taking this first step can make a significant difference in protecting your home and neighborhood from wildfire risks.”

Defensible space is the area around your home and buildings managed to keep embers from having a place to land and catch fire. Creating and maintaining defensible space is one of the most effective ways to protect a home during a wildfire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal understands that money may be a barrier to complete these projects and the incentive is designed to encourage people to implement the recommendations received during their assessment.

The OSFM’s defensible space program is a crucial step toward building more fire-adapted communities in the face of increasing wildfire risks. By empowering Oregonians to take proactive measures, we will reduce the impact of wildfires on lives, property, and the environment.

Eligible communities were chosen based on their vulnerability to wildfire to get money to those who need it the most. After the assessment is complete, those who qualify will receive the payment in the mail. For a full list of communities and eligibility requirements, click here.