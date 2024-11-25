Pack your patience: 79.9 million people expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you’re planning to travel, know you are far from the only one. In fact, according to AAA estimates, 79.9 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The car will be the most popular mode of transportation, with AAA forecasting 71.4 million people hitting the road for Thanksgiving break, up 1.3 million from last year. Another 5.84 million people will travel by plane, up 1.1 million from last year, with 2.3 million people traveling via other types of transportation, like buses, trains or even cruises.

And if you are planning to hit the road, when you leave will play a huge role in how long you’ll be sitting in your vehicle stuck in traffic.

INRIX reports that the worst times to travel will be in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, with Thanksgiving Day itself the best time to travel, with minimal traffic expected. And if you’re heading home Sunday, you’ll want to get an early start, with the best time to travel being before 1 p.m.