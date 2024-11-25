A not-so-happy Thanksgiving: Most families will have some sort disagreement over the holidays

While plenty of people love spending time with their family over Thanksgiving, not everyone’s holiday festivities will be filled with happiness and joy.

A new survey conducted by online estate planning platform Trust & Will finds that 40% of families will have some sort of disagreement over the Thanksgiving holiday, with one-third saying the fights are so bad it’s caused a longtime rift in the family.

So, what are folks fighting about? Perhaps not surprisingly, the most likely source of holiday conflict is politics, with 34% saying it’s caused a problem, with past family grievances (32%), relationships (25%), finances (25%) and parenting (17%) rounding out the top five.

However, it seems certain topics can be a bigger issue to certain generations than to others. The survey finds that overall, Gen Z is the most likely generation to be involved in holiday arguments, with 57% owning up to that. Meanwhile, 37% of millennials say relationships are the biggest source of holiday conflict, while 36% of baby boomers blame politics and 32% of Gen X say past grievances are the biggest issue.

Finally, the Silent Generation don’t seem to be fighting all that much, with only 26% saying they’ve been involved in holiday conflicts. Wanna bet they caused at least one though …