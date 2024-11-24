Talk about stating the obvious: Las Vegas named America’s most sinful city

They don’t call Las Vegas Sin City for nothing.

The gambling/party mecca in the desert has topped WalletHub’s 2024 list of the Most Sinful Cities in America.

The site looked at 180 cities in the U.S. across 37 factors, taking into consideration things like excessive drinking, number of adult entertainment establishments, violent crime and more, with Vegas coming out on top. Vegas landed at #1 for greed and in the top 10 in several other categories, including lust, vanity, laziness and jealousy.

Coming in at #2 on the overall list is Houston, with Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia rounding out the top five.

As for the least sinful city in America, that honor goes to Columbia, Maryland, which landed on or close to the bottom in categories like laziness, lust, excesses and vices, and anger and hatred.