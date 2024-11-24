Japanese job-quitting service gets a taste of its own medicine

Japanese employees who want to quit their jobs but don’t have the nerve to face their employers can now rely on taishoku daikou, or job-leaving proxies, to take care of it for them. But what happens if the company you’re planning to leave happens to be one such company?

Momuri, a job-quitting service whose name is a play on the Japanese phrase “Mou muri,” meaning “I can’t take this anymore,” found out what it’s like to be on the other end of the equation when it was contacted by another job-quitting proxy, who informed them that one of Momuri’s employees was quitting, according to SoraNews24.

Momuri took the ironic turn of events in stride, tweeting, “We have always maintained that, no matter how great of efforts they make, there will always be instances in which certain companies and workers do not mesh,” per the outlet.

Momuri also hopes to put this knowledge to good use when telling other companies its workers are quitting.