It’s not just a Phase (10): My Little Pony and Transformers are headed for the museum

Just in time for Christmas, three of America’s favorite playthings are being inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame: My Little Pony, Phase 10 and Transformers.

My Little Pony galloped into the arena in the ’80s and then was reintroduced in 2003. Known for their pastel colors and flowing manes and tails, the miniature horses even outsold Barbie at one point.

Phase 10 is a rummy-style game where you collect groups of cards to complete 10 phases. Mattel sells 2 million decks every year, across 30 countries and in more than 20 languages. Globally, Uno is the only card game that outsells it.

Transformers debuted in the mid-’80s, inspired by the Marvel comic book series. The shape-shifting action figures went on to be featured in cartoons, movies, games and even as a cereal.

You can check out the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.