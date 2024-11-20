Mattel’s new Wicked toy promotion leaves buyers turning green

Mattel’s rollout of dolls depicting characters from the new movie musical Wicked got off to a wickedly bad start, specifically the ones for Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

Mattel’s website to purchase other toys based on the movie is www.WickedMovie.com, but the URL on the packaging mistakenly appeared was mistakenly listed as www.wicked.com, which is a pornographic website.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children,” the toy company said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information,” the statement concluded.

As of Sunday, the entire Wicked doll collection had been pulled from toy store shelves.