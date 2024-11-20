100,000 Chinese students pedal over 30 miles for … dumplings?

Chinese police are dealing with an innocent nightly ritual that’s turning into a public nuisance: students making the more than 31-mile bicycle ride from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng to enjoy what are said to be the best soup dumplings.

China Daily reports the nightly trek, which started with a handful of students, has reportedly swelled to 100,000, clogging streets and public spaces and forcing authorities to place temporary restrictions on roads and bike paths, according to The Guardian.

Undaunted, the dumpling-loving students simply made the trip on foot, to the chagrin of authorities, who originally encouraged the activity to increase domestic tourism.

All we can say is those must be some mighty fine dumplings.