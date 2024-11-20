1 in 3 Gen Z’ers pooh-pooh using office bathroom

(NOTE NATURE) Gen Z may have a reputation for being opinionated, but they tend to be a little shy in one area — going number two in the office bathroom.

A survey conducted by QS Supplies, the U.K.-based bathroom supplier, reveals that 11% of Gen Z employees claim they’ve never pooped at work, while 36% are reportedly scared to go while at the office.

As to why this is, 59% of them cite lack of privacy as the main concern, while 56% are worried about smell and noise.

What Gen Zers aren’t shy about using the bathroom for is slacking off — one in five admit to taking bathroom breaks to grab a quick snooze.