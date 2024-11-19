Just in time for Christmas — it’s the Whoville nose job

A new trend in rhinoplasty has some people turning up their noses.

Women are flocking to Turkish plastic surgeon Ferda Erol to get what’s become known as the Whoville nose job, which leaves patients with a drastically turned up nose, reminiscent of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas character Cindy Lou Who.

A viral TikTok video shows before and after visuals of Erol’s work has gotten mixed reviews from commenters.

“Ok now this is beautiful,” wrote one respondent.

“Me next [please],” added another.

However, other viewers compared the look to Michael Jackson or Miss Piggy, including one who asked, “Is this illegal?”

We’ll leave it to you to decide who’s the Grinch in this scenario.