Mariners get infielder Austin Shenton from Rays for cash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, right-hander JT Chargois was designated for assignment by the Mariners.

The 26-year-old Shenton made his major league debut March 31 with the Rays and batted .214 with one home run and three RBIs in 19 big league games. He hit .258 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs and an .858 OPS in 83 games with Triple-A Durham.

Chargois, 33, was 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 36 games with Seattle and Miami last season.

Shenton and Chargois were traded by Seattle to Tampa Bay for right-hander Diego Castillo on July 29, 2021.

