Snakes alive: Pythons invade man’s toilet

An Australian man got a double dose of creepiness when he went to use the toilet and found a python coiled up inside — not once, but twice in the same week.

Snake handler Drew Godfrey tells Newsweek the first one was a female that “was likely in there to soak its skin before shedding.”

The second, a male, was “most likely looking for the female as that was the last place she would have left a scent trail,” he reasoned.

It’s all part of living down under, says Godfrey.

“We’ve had to do this several times before,” he shares. “Getting snakes from toilets is not unusual but thankfully not that common. It’s something we may have to do once or twice per year.”