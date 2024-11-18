Don’t be a turkey: Spring for the name brand of this Thanksgiving staple

If you’re looking to save some dough on your Thanksgiving meal — and who isn’t? — it’s not exactly breaking news that store brands will help stretch your dollar. But there is one turkey day staple where the big name may be cheaper.

The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute compared the prices of go-tos like turkey, stuffing, salad, cranberries, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie sufficient to feed 10 people.

The results? You’ll save $17.10 if you go generic.

Store brands will run you $73, which is up nearly 3% from last year, while the big names will cost $90. That’s down half a percent from 2023.

So which item is cheaper as a name brand? It’s the humble cranberry, since the big producers own most of the market share.