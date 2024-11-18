Philippines resort now has something to crow about

November 18, 2024 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Philippines resort now has something to crow about

Campuestohan Highland Resort in the Philippines boasts a hotel built in the shape of a rooster, and oddly enough, it’s not the only such structure in the world.

The hotel, however, is officially the tallest, according to Guinness World Records, measuring 114 ft., 7 in. in height, 39 ft., 9 in. in width and 92 ft., 5 in. in length.

The building’s designer, Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, tells the outlet, “I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public.”

As to why he chose a rooster, Ricardo says, “Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines. If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong which reflects the attitude of our people.”