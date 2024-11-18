Philippines resort now has something to crow about

Campuestohan Highland Resort in the Philippines boasts a hotel built in the shape of a rooster, and oddly enough, it’s not the only such structure in the world.

The hotel, however, is officially the tallest, according to Guinness World Records, measuring 114 ft., 7 in. in height, 39 ft., 9 in. in width and 92 ft., 5 in. in length.

The building’s designer, Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, tells the outlet, “I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public.”

As to why he chose a rooster, Ricardo says, “Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines. If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong which reflects the attitude of our people.”