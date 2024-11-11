Here’s a dream job you’d be happy to work on Thanksgiving

Nobody wants to work on the holidays, right? Well, unless you can land this gig, that is.

The pay’s pretty good, too: $2,500 in all. You can work from home, even from the comfort of your couch, it turns out.

All you have to do is watch three football games on Thanksgiving Day and turn in a pretty simple report. The Nov. 28 matchups in question are Detroit vs. Chicago, Dallas vs. New York and Green Bay vs. Miami.

The info you need to turn in from each matchup? Top three plays, the MVPs and your enjoyment level on a scale from one to 10.

Sound too good to be true? Well, pretty much. Only one person will land the job, which is basically just a contest by Casino.ca. You can fill out your application online.

Oh, and you only get $2,000 in cash. The rest you’re supposed to spend on Thanksgiving dinner and snacks.