Vigilante justice backfires when he shoots at the good guys

If you’re going to try your hand at vigilante justice make sure you can tell the good guys from the bad guys.

That was the mistake one poor guy made when he grabbed his AR-15 and chased after some troublemakers who triggered an alarm at a business in Stockton, California.

As it turned out, the bad guys he was shooting at were actually the police, who were also in pursuit of the suspects.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the chase.

“This incident underscores the vital importance of allowing trained law enforcement to handle dangerous situations,” the sheriff’s office tells KCRA-TV. “Taking the law into your own hands can escalate conflicts and lead to tragic outcomes. We are grateful that our deputies returned home safely to their families, and we encourage the public to trust and support our law enforcement professionals in their crucial work.”

The vigilante is now facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a silencer.