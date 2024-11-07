Travel Tuesday is the new Cyber Monday is the new Black Friday

As if two days of post-Thanksgiving deals weren’t enough, now comes a third.

Travel Tuesday has joined the likes Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The first Tuesday after Turkey Day is said to offer deals on airline flights, cruises and hotels.

In a report by McKinsey & Company obtained by CNBC, search interest for Travel Tuesday jumped by over 500% between 2021 and 2023. On 2023’s Travel Tuesday, Nov. 28, flight and cruise bookings shot up by 60% and 50%, respectively, when compared to the two weeks before and after.

“Travel bookings made on Travel Tuesday have surpassed those made on Cyber Monday,” says McKinsey’s Ryan Mann.

The 2024 Travel Tuesday takes place Dec. 3.