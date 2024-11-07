A unique piece of artwork could sell for as much as $1.5 million when it goes on the auction block in November.

The piece, artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall, according to the New York Post.

Before you pull out your checkbook and run to Sotheby’s in New York City to bid on the creation, be warned that you won’t get the original banana.

Instead, the winner will receive a certificate of authenticity, giving them the right to show the work and instructions on how to display it — along with a new banana and a roll of duct tape.

Art critics say the physical representation of “Comedian” is not the work itself, but rather the questions it poses about what actually constitutes “art,” per the outlet.