Absolutely batty beauty contest has contestants winging their way to social media

As if there weren’t enough pageants, yet another is taking social media by storm — but don’t expect to see women parading around in evening gowns and bikinis.

This one asks followers to vote on the cutest bat.

The Bureau of Land Management has hosted the online competition since 2019 to raise awareness about the winged creatures’ ecological importance, according to HuffPost.

The contest runs through Halloween, so there’s still time to vote for this year’s field, which includes “Robert Battinson,” “Bat Damon,” “Batlor Swift,” “Sir Flaps-A-Lot,” “Hoary Potter” and “Honey Bunches of MyOtis.”

Last year’s winner was “William ShakespEAR,” a female Townsend’s big-eared bat from southern Oregon.

As for who’ll take the crown this year, we’ll bite!