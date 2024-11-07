Whoops, found an ancient Maya city!

In the same way you might be hunting online for a good sale on shoes, an archeologist discovered evidence of an ancient abandoned city in Mexico.

PhD student Luke Auld-Thomas, of Tulane University, helped uncover the lost Maya civilization of Valeriana “by accident” while perusing the web, the BBC reports.

“I was on something like page 16 of Google search and found a laser survey done by a Mexican organization for environmental monitoring,” Auld-Thomas says.

While he came about the survey randomly, his research into it led to the discovery of Valeriana. Researchers estimate that the city’s population might’ve peaked at 30,000 to 50,000 people around 750 to 850 AD.

All of which is to say that it may be worth it to keep searching for just one more page. Who knows, maybe scrolling TikTok is actually the key to locating El Dorado.