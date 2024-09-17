Trick or Suite: Celebrate the spooky season with a stay in Brach’s Candy Corn Suite

Confectioner Brach’s knows candy corn is a divisive treat — in fact, the company’s own survey shows 72% of Americans have polarizing opinions on it — but for those who love the stuff, the country’s #1 candy corn brand has a suite offer.

The Great Wolf Lodge has teamed up with the sweets-maker to offer stays in Brach’s Candy Corn Suite. Two locations of the family getaway destination — in Gurnee, Illinois, and Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania — will host vacationers in the candy corn-themed rooms, which Brach’s call a “tri-colored oasis.”

“From iridescent candy corn headboards to an illuminated ‘Make Moments Sweeter’ wall sign and a candy corn checkers game, guests of the suite will be fully immersed in a world of candy corn from the moment they walk through the door,” according to the ad copy.

There’s also a “fully stocked pantry cart with Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins and other snacks like popcorn for the perfect fall pairing.”

Guests will also be granted membership in Brach’s Candy Corn Club, giving them a year’s supply of the stuff.

Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability at a starting rate of $349 per night.