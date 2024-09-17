Battling bachelorettes brawl over bridal bouquet

A normally fun wedding moment turned ugly recently when a Bosnian bride’s bouquet toss ended in a wrestling match between two women.

A series of photos obtained by the New York Post shows two women literally wrestling each other to the ground to claim the bouquet as their own.

The ugly scene drew criticism on social media. One commenter wrote, “These women would win medals in wrestling at the Olympics.”

“If I were a guy at that wedding, I would have quietly disappeared,” shared another, while another called the incident “pathetic.”

Another commenter, however, seemed to sympathize with the women, offering, “Once they’re on the floor, it becomes a matter of principle to not let go.”