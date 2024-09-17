Christopher Mennealy Indicted for Igniting Larch Creek Fire

(THE DALLES, Ore.) – Today, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis announced Christopher Mennealy (51) has been indicted for crimes involving the ignition of the Larch Creek Fire.

On September 4, 2024, the Grand Jury indicted Mennealy for Arson in the Second Degree and Reckless Burning. The fire began on July 9, 2024 near Friend, OR in Wasco County, where Mennealy was squatting on another’s property. Within 10 days, the fire burned an estimated 18,286 acres and had suppression costs totaling over $14 million.

Mennealy was scheduled to appear for arraignment on the indictment the morning of September 16, 2024. He failed to appear for his court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mennealy is currently at large.

A charging instrument is only an accusation of a crime. Mennealy is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is currently being handled by District Attorney Matthew Ellis.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

###