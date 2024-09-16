NFL Week 2 Injury Report

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will miss a couple of weeks with a calf injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers offense was dealt another blow with star receiver Deebo Samuel getting sidelined by a strained calf. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel got hurt in the closing minutes of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will likely miss “a couple of weeks.” The injury to Samuel comes days after All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with a sore calf and Achilles tendinitis. That leaves San Francisco without two of its top three players last season in terms of touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

The 0-2 Rams are buried under an avalanche of injuries, and now the 49ers are coming to town

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are off to their first 0-2 start to a season since Les Snead became their general manager 12 years ago. They’re coming off their worst loss under coach Sean McVay, a 41-10 thrashing from an Arizona Cardinals team that the Rams had thoroughly dominated in McVay’s eight-year career. Los Angeles’ unbelievable injury problems now encompass their top two receivers, their entire offensive line and two key members of their secondary. And now they’re about to play their biggest rivals and toughest opponents in McVay’s career. The powerhouse San Francisco 49ers visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp will be out for several weeks after spraining his ankle among Rams’ latest injury woes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss several games for the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his ankle in their loss at Arizona last weekend. Coach Sean McVay also says center Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson are expected to be out for several weeks with shoulder injuries, adding to the Rams’ extensive injury problems just two weeks into the regular season. Kupp left Sunday’s 41-10 loss in the second quarter after rolling his ankle at the end of a long catch and run. The Super Bowl 56 MVP has dealt with several significant injuries during the previous two seasons.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s right leg will be evaluated after X-rays were negative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s right leg will continue to be evaluated this week after it got rolled up on in Los Angeles’ 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that X-rays were negative and that there will be more information on Wednesday when the Chargers begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.