Double Death Investigation in Klickitat County

On September 13, 2024, at approximately 6:10 P.M. the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from Mr. Richard Boyd, the neighbor of David & Elizabeth Payne who live at 2378 State Highway 142 in Goldendale, Washington.

Mr. Boyd told 911 Dispatch, he had gone to the Payne residence to visit them, when he discovered both David and Elizabeth Payne deceased inside their residence.

Deputy Sergeant Randy Wells and Deputy Dustin Vorce were dispatched to the Payne residence located at 2378 State Highway 142 in Goldendale, Washington. The two Deputies arrived at the Payne residence and discovered David Allen Payne, white male, age 43 and Elizabeth Payne white female, age 42, deceased inside their residence.

The initial investigation appears David Payne committed suicide with a firearm. Elizabeth Payne’s cause of death is still under investigation at this time.

Deputy Sergeant Randy Wells and Deputy Dustin Vorce are being assisted in this investigation by Detective Robert Bianchi and KCSO Reserve Deputy Ken Clinton. This double death investigation is pending further investigation at this time.

