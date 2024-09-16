NH governor saves choking contestant at eating competition, victim continues eating

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recently performed the Heimlich maneuver on a contestant at the Hampton Beach Lobster Roll Eating Competition after he began to choke, after which the contestant “went right back to eating.”

“He went right back to the contest, which I couldn’t believe. He ate another seven lobster rolls after that,” Sununu tells ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. “Right down the gullet.”

The contestant, Christian Moreno, says it wasn’t until after the competition that he learned it was the governor who saved him.

“My counter came up to me and, like, made a joke. And was like, ‘Oh, like, I bet nobody else can say that they’ve gotten the Heimlich from the governor before,'” Moreno tells the outlet. “And I looked at him, was just like, that was, that was the governor?”

Despite the near-death experience, Moreno says he’ll be back next year seeking “redemption 100%.”