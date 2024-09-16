“Library Girl” busted for drug possession

Kendra Sunderland, a former Oregon State University student who earned the nickname “Library Girl” after filming a raunchy 31-minute webcam video in the college’s library, can now be called “Felony Girl.”

The 29-year-old Las Vegas resident was recently busted for pot possession during a traffic stop in Texas, according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and subsequently released, per the report.

Sunderland, who parlayed the 2015 video into a career in adult films, currently has 800,000 Instagram followers and 1.1 million followers on the social platform X, according to the outlet.