Fish story? Man claims he can prove mermaids are real

A semi-professional paranormal investigator named Johnny Turnip is absolutely positive mermaids exist, and he vows to prove it to the world by actually capturing one of the half-fish, half-woman creatures.

“It all began at this year’s Green Man Festival when I experienced an out-of-body experience and took a trip to the astral realms,” Turnip tells the Abergavenny Chronicle.

“It was the strangest thing. One minute I was sitting drinking with the boys and the next minute my mind was yanked like a disobedient dog on a chain into another dimension,” he continues.

Only time will tell if his assertion is true, or just a big whopper.