World War Cheese: Connecticut deems itself Pizza Capital of the United States

In a move that surely won’t bother the people of New York City, Connecticut has deemed itself Home of the Pizza Capital of the United States.

The declaration is posted on a new highway sign welcoming drivers into the Nutmeg State, signed off by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Other signs boast that Connecticut is the Home of the Basketball Capital of the World and Home of the Submarine Capital of the World, referencing the success of the UConn college basketball programs and the invention of the submarine by Connecticuter David Bushnell.

“These new signs are not just markers on our highways, they are a reflection of what makes Connecticut special,” Lamont said. “We want everyone entering our state to immediately feel proud of what we do well here, whether it’s making the nation’s best pizza, world class meals, national championships, or the most complex machines in the world. Each sign is an invitation to experience all that we have to offer as one of the best states to live, work, and play.”

Connecticut has long claimed pizza superiority over its neighbors, including NYC, especially with its New Haven-style pies. This latest example has also caught the attention of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who shot back, “You’re not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area.”

Even among their local squabbles, surely New York, Connecticut and New Jersey would agree they all have better pizza than Chicago.