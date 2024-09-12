Just plane rude: Flight makes emergency landing after passenger wouldn’t stop vaping

Smoking hasn’t been allowed on airplanes for decades, and while that now includes vaping, one passenger apparently did not get the memo, which became a huge inconvenience for his fellow travelers.

The aviation site PYOK reports that an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Texas was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma Tuesday after a passenger refused to stop vaping on the plane.

The passenger was given a warning by a flight attendant after he was witnessed vaping, with the attendant telling him vaping violates federal regulations. He didn’t take it well and claimed the flight attendant was making false accusations against him. He then chased after the attendant, before passengers on the plane jumped in and came to their aid.

The whole incident prompted pilots to divert the flight to Tulsa so the vaping passenger could be removed. The plane eventually got back in the air, landing in Dallas-Fort Worth an hour after the planned arrival time.