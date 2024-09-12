A ballsy record: Man sets Guinness World Record for using mouth to bounce ping-pong ball against a wall 

While nabbing a Guinness World Record may sound impressive, that opinion may change when you hear what it took to nab it.

David Rush, from Boise, Idaho, recently broke his own record for using his mouth to bounce a ping-pong ball off a wall.

Rush’s previous record was 43 times in 30 seconds, but during a recent visit to Guinness World Records HQ in London he increased his hold on the title, bouncing a ball against a wall with his mouth 47 times in 30 seconds.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to beat is since it’s an extremely challenging record that requires speed, precision, and consistency,” Rush shared online. “When I did finally break it, I was absolutely thrilled.”

He then acknowledged the oddity of his record-breaking skill, noting, “Sure, it’s not the most flattering record but I’m proud of the effort that it took and the hundreds of failures I was able to overcome to capture this Guinness World Records title.”

Rush isn’t a stranger to Guinness World Records. In fact, he currently has the distinction of holding the most Guinness Records at the same time.