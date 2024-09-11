Well, that sucks: College student creates world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Talk about an invention that sucks. College student Tapala Nadamuni just broke a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner out of a ballpoint pen.

Nadamuni, a 23-year-old from India, transformed the pen for only about $238, adding a tiny rotating fan powered with a four-volt vibration motor in order to provide suction. At its smallest point, it measures just .25 inches, so it’s not exactly going to be able to help you clean your room.

“All the students in our college were amazed at this tiny vacuum cleaner,” Nadamuni told Guinness World Records, “and my faculty told me that it’s the most beautiful creation they’ve ever seen.”

This isn’t the first time Nadamuni has created a tiny vacuum. He previously broke the Guinness record in 2020 with a device that measured just .69 inches, although that record was eventually broken by somebody else.