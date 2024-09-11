For sale: one bathroom, one bedroom, half a roof

With rising housing costs, it can take a lot of money to put a roof over your head these days. Turns out you’ll need quite a chunk of change just for half a roof.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a bungalow home that was crushed by a tree in Monrovia, California, is currently up for sale for a cool $499,999.

The house does not have any ceilings and is missing walls, though it does have some rather homey loose wires. The listing agent, who euphemistically calls the layout an “open-concept floor plan,” notes that the plumbing is still functional, even if the electricity is not.

As for why anyone would want to buy such a property, the circumstances of its destruction fall under the “act of God” category, which eliminates a number of restrictions prospective buyers would need to go through in order to start a rebuild.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low,” the agent says.

We can only imagine feeling the kind of confidence it would take to call half a million dollars for a house missing most of its roof “so low.”