Let’s go to the tape: Man uses duct tape to fix splitting tree

Some believe anything can be fixed with duct tape, and apparently that now includes trees.

Ed Williamson, of Richmond, Virginia, resorted to using duct tape to try to keep a tree that was splitting from falling down, and for now it seems to be working.

Williamson tells ABC 8News that he first noticed the split tree about a month ago and decided to tape it up to try to hold it together.

As for the effectiveness of his temporary fix, Williamson joked, “It’s holding the tree together … Not really.”

In addition to the tape, Williamson included a sign warning people not to park near it, but he says people have been disregarding the warning. He’s also concerned about the tree falling on a home, noting, “Well, if it falls, it’s gonna fall on these three houses,” referring to his neighbor’s homes.

The tape, of course, is only a temporary fix. Williamson and his neighbor have already called in the issue to the City of Richmond, but despite three requests, the city has yet to chop it down.

For now, Williamson keeps applying more duct tape as needed. He notes, “I don’t go to sleep worrying about it, but … you know, every time you come out you see the split and it’s gotten worse.” Wonder if he’s tried Windex?