Study shows “rush hour” ain’t what it used to be

If you’re still working a 9 to 5 shift, you may have noticed your commute has been different of late.

According to the traffic analysts at INRIX Inc., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the new normal.

The company released its 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard, which reveals that the traditional ol’ 9 to 5 has gone the way of the VCR.

The scorecard looked at traffic patterns for 900 cities on seven continents post-pandemic, and the changes in work habits and flexible schedules have altered how we get to and from work — if we get to the office at all.

“There is less of a morning commute, less of an evening commute and much more afternoon activity,” report author and transportation analyst Bob Pishue tells CNBC, calling it “the new normal.”

The analysts noted the pattern of a “midday rush hour,” as workers pop in to the office by at least noon — there is as much traffic then as between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to a 2023 survey from videoconference company Owl Labs, 58% of hybrid employees swipe in at the office, then check out, something becoming known as “coffee badging.”

The report also details that public transportation use cratered during the pandemic and hasn’t yet recovered. Instead, there’s been a boom in “micromobility” travel — that is, e-scooters, e-bikes and the like.

That said, the scorecard noted New York City topped all major cities in terms of traffic delays, with 101 hours lost to traffic delays in 2023. So, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Paris logged a close second with 99.

