Who knew raccoons had a taste for German beer?

The raccoon population in Germany has skyrocketed in recent years, and people are fed up with the pesky critters raiding their kitchens in search of food and beverages, particularly beer.

That’s right, raccoons love beer, according to Food & Wine.

In fact, drunk raccoon sightings are not uncommon in Deutschland.

In 2019, a visibly drunk raccoon was seen stumbling around the Christmas markets in the city of Erfurt after imbibing in a little too much mulled wine from discarded cups.

While the German Hunting Association has been attempting to thin the herd over the past year, some people say folks will just have to learn to live with them.

And hide their beer!